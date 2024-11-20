Low wages and transport stress deskless workers, report finds

South Africa’s deskless workers experience stress caused by low wages and unreliable public transport, according to the 2024 Deskless Worker Pulse, a research report released yesterday by Jem HR, a WhatsApp-based HR and employee benefits platform for frontline workforces. Despite these obstacles, the report reveals that most workers in this sector enjoy their jobs.

Deskless workers fill roles in the food, hygiene, security, logistics, retail and other sectors and represent 75% of the national workforce. Simon Ellis, the co-founder and CEO of Jem, said yesterday many deskless workers struggle to make ends meet. “They simply do not make enough money to get through the month. This leads them to rely on loan sharks, payday loans, or friends who charge lending fees. It incurs massive costs and puts them in a worse financial position,” Ellis said.

Nonsuku Mthimkhulu, the head of customers at Jem, explained that deskless workers, who represent 75% of South Africa’s workforce, face considerable challenges. “They battle to make ends meet, earning around R5 000 to 10 000 per month. They often work in public-facing roles, depend on erratic public transport, and seldom have access to computers or company emails,” Mthimkhulu said. Despite these difficulties, the survey found that 98% of deskless workers enjoy their jobs. After wages, opportunities for promotion and job meaning are key motivators.

“They feel pride in their jobs and career trajectory. Most say there are promotion opportunities, with 60% knowing what to do to be promoted,” Mthimkhulu said. However, the report also reveals that more than half feel under-appreciated, with many reporting being recognised only rarely. Caroline van der Merwe, the co-founder and chief product officer at Jem, said workers thrive when their efforts are recognised. “Recognition programmes, accessible training, and clear promotion paths can help them feel valued and encourage a long-term commitment,” Van der Merwe said.

The biggest stressors for deskless workers, according to the report, are unreliable transport, poor communication with managers, low wages, safety concerns and challenges with members of the public. Transport issues, in particular, are a major source of stress. Van der Merwe explained that workers’ routes and drop-off points can change unpredictably, and many are unable to afford the most reliable transport options. “They might receive late notice that their shift is at a different location or that the time has changed. They don’t have enough money for efficient transport, leading to late arrivals and no way to communicate with managers,” she said.

Survey respondents suggested that employers could help alleviate these challenges by arranging transport support, particularly for early shifts or weekends when taxis are less reliable. Many deskless workers face financial strain, with nearly half running out of money before payday. The survey found that 97% of workers who struggle financially do so because of essential living expenses, not luxury items. Additionally, 44% have no emergency savings, and 72% say financial pressure negatively impacts their mental health. Van der Merwe believes that, while wage increases might not always be feasible, employers can take other steps to support workers.