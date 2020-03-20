Lower rate is good news for homeowners

CAPE TOWN - The property sector yesterday welcomed the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) decision to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, charging that it would provide relief to consumers and homeowners.

RE/MAX chief executive Adrian Goslett said the decision would help to keep the economy “somewhat stable over this time.”

Goslett said the rate cut would provide further relief to homeowners who were battling to keep up with their monthly repayments.

He said it was however unlikely to have any major effects on the housing market, apart from lessening the number of homes that would enter the market as a result of the bank’s distressed property sales programmes.

“Property investments generate high returns in the long run,” Goslett said. “Rather than taking on bad debts - which eat into disposable income - homeowners could take advantage of the interest rate cut by redirecting the money they're saving straight back into their home loan. “This will save them on interest charges and reduce their home loan period by months or even years.”