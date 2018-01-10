CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown reportedly welcomed the announcement by Zuma of an inquiry into state capture. Brown said that this was the best manner in which to restore confidence in state owned entities.

This follows Zuma’s Tuesday announcement around the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

According to the President, rumours that the "state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners, the people of South Africa" has to be investigated.

Notably, the announcement coincided with the eve of a pivotal meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee. This meeting was expected to mediate the president’s recall.

TOP STORY: BREAKING: Zuma appoints #StateCapture commission

"She (Brown) has said many times that a commission is the best route to restoring confidence in state-owned companies”, said Brown’s spokesperson today, Colin Cruywagen.

Cruywagen said that the minister welcomed the appointment of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

ALSO READ: I'm not going anywhere, says embattled Lynne Brown

Eskom

On Brown’s management of power utility, Eskom’s portfolio, it is noteworthy that the power utility has since last year been the key focus of a separate inquiry in the National Assembly.

This inquiry has been impacted heavily by the mismanagement of funds at Eskom which was investigated by Parliament’s oversight committee on public enterprises.

The Eskom inquiry is set to resume in 2018 which will see former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh and the three Gupta brothers testify.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Minister Brown had been identified as one of the persons involved in the Eskom inquiry.

According to then suspended legal head of Eskom, Suzanne Daniels, the captured Brown was allegedly among the persons who attended a private gathering with “Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma, Ben Martins and a Chinese lady whose name I could not remember”, said Daniels.

Minister Martins responded by flatly denying this claim.

“I am perplexed by Ms Suzanne Daniels’ testimony to the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom”.

“She falsely claimed that I had attended a tea party in Johannesburg with her, Mr Ajay Gupta, Mr Salim Essa and Mr Duduzane Zuma.

ALSO READ: LIVE: #StateCapture 'Minister Lynne Brown has been captured'

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE