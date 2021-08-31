Maize output is expected to rise - CEC

Siphelele Dludla South African maize farmers can expect output to rise in the 2020/21 season compared with the previous season because of an increase in the area planted and favourable weather conditions.

This could ease inflation for summer crops as food prices remain elevated this year. In the latest, the seventh, forecast for the production of commercial maize, the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) yesterday, however, slightly lowered the size of the expected commercial maize crop for 2021. The CEC said the size of the expected commercial maize crop had been cut by 0.7 percent or 114 850 tons, to 16.316 million tons compared to the previous forecast of 16.431 million tons after month-on-month upgrades.

Still, this would be the second-largest crop on record, as the CEC in June estimated the 2021 harvest at 16.233 million tons, up from the 15.300 million tons harvested last season. Their previous forecast for the 2021 crop was 16.180 million tons. The CEC — an entity of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries — said the area estimate for maize was 2.755 million hectares, while the expected yield was 5.92 tons per hectare.

However, the estimated maize crop was still 7 percent bigger than the 2020 crop. The CEC said the three main maize-producing areas — Free State, Mpumalanga and North West — were expected to produce 84 percent of the 2021 crop. The area estimate for white maize was 1.692 million hectares, and for yellow maize the area estimate was 1.064 million hectares.

“The production forecast of white maize decreased by 172 250 tons against the previous forecast, from 8.937 million tons to 8.765 million tons,” the CEC said. “The yield for white maize is 5.18 tons per hectare. In the case of yellow maize, the production forecast is 7.552 million tons, which is 0.77 percent or 57 400 tons more than the 7.494 million tons of the previous forecast. The yield for yellow maize is 7.1 tons per hectare.” The CEC said the preliminary area planted to maize in the non-commercial agricultural sector was estimated at 362 900 hectares, which represented an increase of 22 percent compared to the 297 460 hectares of the previous season.

The expected maize crop for this sector was 636 440 tons, which was 17.09 percent more than the 543 545 tons of last season. The CEC said that about 53 percent of the maize produced in the non-commercial sector was planted in the Eastern Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 23 percent. The production forecast for sunflower seed remained unchanged at 677 240 tons, while the production forecast for soybeans fell by 27 700 tons, from 1.918 million tons to 1.890 million tons.