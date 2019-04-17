Sihle Zikalala, the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs said that major economic spin-offs for KZN can be expected during the Easter weekend. Photo: File

DURBAN - Thousands of people are expected to descend on KwaZulu-Natal during the Easter weekend as the province continues to cement its pole position as a tourism destination of choice for domestic and international tourists. Over 250 000 domestic and 60 000 international tourists will be in different parts of the Zulu Kingdom from tomorrow, generating a whopping R1 billion for the provincial coffers.

This comes hot on the heels of the bumper festive season which saw an increase of 15 percent in the number of domestic and international visitors who spent their well-deserved holidays in the province.

Sihle Zikalala, the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said that KwaZulu-Natal is fast reaching its pinnacle as a "go to" destination for any global organisation wanting to stage a world class conference and event.

Zikalala said, "Our province continues to do well in terms of attracting domestic and international visitors. During the festive season, we had 1 265 000 visitors enjoying the beauty of our province with about 140 000 of them being international visitors. They spent nearly R4 billion during their stay".

The MEC said that he expects the province to surpass its projected Easter weekend figures, saying that KwaZulu-Natal’s breath-taking tourism attractions and the friendly and general reception were the province’s drawcard.

"We would like to welcome all those who have chosen to spend their Easter holidays in KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu Kingdom. We promise to give you and your family an unforgettable experience," said Zikalala.

