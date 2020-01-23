The Rali and Makentse Mampeule Foundation (RMM Foundation) is the founding donor of the Global Surgery Foundation, which in essence ensures that there is safe and affordable surgery available to all people around the world, the partnership was officially announced in Davos on the 22nd January 2020.

INTERNATIONAL - As the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting is underway in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where top leaders and philanthropists are discussing a way forward on issues affecting the world, a South African leading non-profit organisation is one of the forces of change that officially signed the creation of the Global Surgery Foundation.

Speaking at the launch in Davos, Switzerland, in an official ceremony supported and attended by leaders of Brand South Africa, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and other big businesses over the world, Chairman of the RMM Foundation, Rali Mampeule said the Global Surgery Foundation partnership is so close to my heart because of a very dark history in his family where he lost a sister who died with her baby while giving birth few years ago.





“Apart from that, as we were asking ourselves some tough questions as a foundation on how we can extend a helping hand to the world, after I had engaged leaders of UNITAR, we realised that there is an urgent need for surgical assistance around the world. The opportunity to be a founding donor of the Global Surgery Foundation made sense to the foundation,” says Mampeule.





The Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini, who attended the launch of the Global Surgery Foundation, said this is bigger than a donation being made to global health care found. “This is also about Africa taking the lead in issues affecting the world. Gone are the days where Africa and Africans are on the receiving end when people need help. A South African organisation is the founding donor of a foundation that is going to save a lot of lives. We commend the RMM Foundation for this bold step.”





The Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), also in attendance praised the RMM Foundation as the force of change that has started something that will impact lives around the world.













Mampeule says being the founding donor of the Global Surgery Foundation is not the only work RMM Foundation does. “We’ve been blessed, over the years, with an opportunity to uplift people in the spaces of Real Estate; bringing new blood into the old vein of the industry, and in community development where we did some work with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation as an example. These just exclude work the foundations has done in a few provinces where we donate school uniforms and give bursaries to learners,” adds Mampeule.





