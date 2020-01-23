INTERNATIONAL - As the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting is underway in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where top leaders and philanthropists are discussing a way forward on issues affecting the world, a South African leading non-profit organisation is one of the forces of change that officially signed the creation of the Global Surgery Foundation.
The Rali and Makentse Mampeule Foundation (RMM Foundation) is the founding donor of the Global Surgery Foundation, which in essence ensures that there is safe and affordable surgery available to all people around the world, the partnership was officially announced in Davos on the 22nd January 2020.
Stats show that the number of surgically avertable deaths are drastically more compared to HIV, malaria and TB combined.