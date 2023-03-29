Makro hopes to ease consumer stress with butchery bargains as meat inflation soars

Consumers’ wallets continue to take hits from every direction in South Africa, with interest rates on the rise, the see-sawing of fuel prices, GDP being lowered due to load shedding and inflation seemingly not going away. South Africans are known for their love of meat, but with the economic crisis that the country is in, many are looking for ways to cut back on their monthly costs.

According to Statistics South Africa, meat inflation prices have increased to 11.4%, the highest since February 2018. Makro said this week that it is offering specials on meat packs designed to give customers more value at lower prices. Makro sells 30 tons of oxtail

“Customers want to purchase in bulk to help soften inflation linked increases to food products overall and we are expecting that trend to continue especially in the meat category. For example, in November 2022, Makro saw increased uptake in its oxtail deal at R77/kg, which equated to 30 tons being sold across the 22 butcheries,” explains Craig Stewart, Operations Director at Makro. “We want to ensure consistency in making more quality meat products available at more affordable prices while also catering to a broad range of customers’ tastes and needs,” Stewart further said. Makro further said that it recently introduced flavoured mince at R40/kg as well as cows’ heels and chicken feet.

“The retailers’ bulk pre-packed meat helps customers save time and money and the expert butchery staff at each store can also customise orders and cuts.” “With our current deals on meat as well as the upcoming holidays, we expect to see our bulk beef potjiekos, pre-cooked and marinated pork ribs as well as the lean beef mince being popular choices. We are keeping prices low by moving large volumes at lower margins,” says Stewart. Here are some of the butchery specials Makro is offering until 16 April 2023:

Pork packs R55.00 per kg

Bulk Beef Potjiekos R89.00 per kg

Lean Beef Mince R89.00 per kg

Pre-cooked and marinated pork spare ribs R99.00 per kg Business Report took a look at the prices of the same products at competing supermarkets. It is important to note that the grades of meat may vary from store to store, and it turned out that Checkers offered value for your money for when shopping for these meat products. Take a look at the pricing comparisons below: Checkers price comparison: