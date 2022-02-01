Managing public funds needs to be supplemented with protecting them

LAST week, Transparency International, a global movement working towards ridding businesses, governments, civil society and ordinary people of corruption, released its annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report, which showed that South Africa is among the 131 countries that have over the past decade stagnated in the ranking. The country scored 44 on a scale of between 0 to 100. President Cyril Ramaphosa also authorised the public release of the final report of local forensic investigation and civil litigation agency, the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe, into the procurement of goods, works and services associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by all spheres of government. The SIU said it had investigated close to 5 500 contracts awarded to more than3 000 service providers valued at R14.3 billion.

While South Africans have been facing muggings, robberies and violent crimes for many years, corruption, which blossomed with state capture, seems to now have become part of the daily South African landscape too. Public spending should be accountable. But too often one hears that to get a job one must bribe those in authority, regardless of whether they are qualified, capable or simply useless – it’s all about the money. There are places where service delivery, or public work, is a guise for the squandering of public funds by public/private officials, those connected to them or even their political and/or business principals. However, the private sector too, is not immune, as has been exposed by the big corporate scandals that have rocked the country by the likes of Steinhoff, EOH and Tongaat Hulett.

And although South Africa's fight against corruption has come in many forms, we remain unable to rid our public institutions of all the corrupt practices, let alone our beloved communities of the perpetrators of these disdainful acts. It is so bad that it is now accepted that whomever wins public office does so to chow as much as possible in their term because both the one who came before them did the same and the one who will come after them will also do just that. We know this because sometimes someone will risk their life and blow the whistle on these wrongdoings or someone slips up and gets caught. Then there is a suspension here and a charge there. But this is not enough because corruption is now a pandemic. Those caught are just a drop in the ocean.

But with every cent stolen from the public purse takes our communities 10 steps backwards. The weakness of our public finance management system is that it takes to long to bring the thieves to book. It allows them enough space and time to begin to loot. After National Treasury releases public funds, it goes pear-shaped and not enough is done to ensure the money goes into the right hands. At every level of government we need a clear paper trail and accountability, with an enforcement agency following every transaction to see that if adheres to the public finance management law.

It should never reach the state of current affairs the SIU report bought to our attention. From Treasury to SIU report South Africa needs better methods to keep its book keeping and house in order. Clearly, the current financial management system is not working. If we are to effectively deal with the embezzlements of public funds we need to look at a better system, with teeth that can enforce anti-corruption

To use an illustration, our public finance system allows thieves, who are disguised as normal customers, to enter a bank, start robbing clients and then force the bank manager to open its vault. But by the time the thieves have packed the money, shot a few people and perhaps taken a few hostages, only then the faulty alarm might go off. Law enforcement will be lucky to even encounter the thieves leaving the bank, and even then, it is only the beginning of a shooting match. Our systems need to be so tight that entering the bank alone is life-threatening for a bank robber, yet very safe for an honest customer.

To have a public finance management system that is vulnerable to attack is insane and must stop. Public finance systems rely on trust and good faith. South Africa’s current levels of corruption tell us that law enforcement is acting too late and earlier preventative measures need to be set up. It is too late to wait for the auditor-general to declare the money mismanaged and kick up the dust. By that time money would have been chowed. We need a type of enforcement unit that understands public finance management, that will stand ready to pick up the misuse of the funds and the corrupt people at the earliest moment.

We need to implement a system where every rand note that leaves the National Treasury is under the watchful eye of a competent and honest law enforcer. It must be watched over throughout its journey until it reaches its intended destination without spending a second in the wrong pocket. Only then can South Africa stem its slide on the corruption index, but more importantly, as a country recover enough to breath after the strangulation of corruption. In that way, we will have water in the taps of our rural communities. Potholes will not graduate to sinkholes. Our Constitution will indeed be a flame for our people, when we are engulfed by the darkest hour.