Mandela Day: Small business can enter annual 67 Logos Designathon, but hurry

A total of 67 designers will come together across the country to design 67 logos for 67 small businesses in celebration of Mandela Day next Thursday. In honour of Madiba’s life and legacy and his commitment to changing the world for the better, Over the Rainbow, a social enterprise that offers entrepreneurs guidance, support and connections for SMEs has once again launched their annual 67 Logos Designathon, this year in partnership with SimplyBiz, powered by Nedbank who are committed to helping showcase the immense talent and unique and resilient business owners present in South Africa.

Over the Rainbow is calling on small businesses and designers to join the 2024, 67 Logos Designathon. Entries for businesses to apply for a logo close this Sunday All that SMEs need to do is enter to be matched with a designer, and designers are invited to volunteer their time to this worthy cause. Designers will be selected and matched with small businesses based on their passions, experiences and profiles. Once they have applied, designers will receive a brief via email and will then liaise directly with their matched businesses so that they can start working on the logos in their own time. All the logos will have to be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, July 17.

Based on the survey results of all the 250 businesses that have been part of this initiative 86% are still using the logos designed for them; 91% are still in business; 72% had an increase in revenue for the past financial year; while 66% have employed staff and grown their team. Lesley Waterkeyn, the brainchild behind the initiative, founder and executive director at Over The Rainbow, said: “Our passion is to help businesses succeed and through 67 Logos we are not only giving businesses the chance to stand out with a professionally designed logo, we are also giving the designer a platform to showcase their creativity and talent to create new business opportunities for them. “Why a logo? Because it transcends language barriers, and quickly elevates the business idea and positioning. It gives a business an identity, a purpose, and a chance to stand out and ultimately defines one’s brand identity,” Waterkeyn, said.

In addition to the logos and exposure businesses will receive because of being a part of the 67 Logos Designathon, 10 competition participants will also have access to a six-month mentorship programme valued at R75 000. All participants will also have access to Nedbank’s free business development platform SimplyBiz which is open to all entrepreneurs even if they are not Nedbank clients. Alan Shannon, executive: client engagement, small business services and private clients at Nedbank said, “The 67 Logos Designathon will allow us to positively impact and boost the next 134 entrepreneurs and we hope that through their rebranding, this creates more awareness of the businesses and most importantly leads to sales, growth, and expansion for the businesses.”

To become part of this year’s 67 Logos Designathon enter on SimplyBiz.co.za. Make a positive impact this Mandela Day Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Thursday said, “Make a positive impact this Mandela Day.”

The foundation said the day was inspired by a call Nelson Mandela made on the next generation to take on the burden of leadership in addressing the world’s social injustices when he said, “It is in your hands now.” Every year, on the anniversary of Madiba’s birthday, the global community honour his life’s work by taking part in initiatives that make a difference in the lives of their communities, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said. This year’s Nelson Mandela Month and the International Mandela Day on July 18 will be celebrated under the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has published a list of 10 things to do this Mandela Day to honour Mandela. Volunteer, collaborate, and come together ∎ Take part in a street clean-up in your neighbourhood. Cleaning the environment benefits the entire community in different ways. It provides a sense of dignity and safety.

∎ Spend time with the children or elderly people at an orphanage or old age home. Your presence playing games, reading to them or just having a conversation could really brighten their day. This is about remembering everybody in your community, and reminding marginalised people that they belong. ∎ Collaborate with a school to paint the walls. Many schools in South Africa are in a poor state, and learners have to study in uninspiring, undignifying environments. Painting the walls is a great way of contributing to their success. Collect sanitary pads for disadvantaged women and girls in your community. You can even just join a sanitary pad drive through your local Dischem.

Donate, give, and share Donate food to homeless people. The homeless crisis in South Africa is worrying; keeping homeless people fed gives them a chance to escape their situation. ∎ Give old bedding, clothes and toys to an orphanage. Many orphanages are underfunded and in dire need of resources. Donating resources could meaningfully contribute to the well-being of the people staying there.

∎ Plant a community garden with your neighbours or donate trees to a needy area. Having access to good food and clean air significantly improves the lives of people living in your community. Other kinds of support Spread awareness of the campaign by boosting posts online through engagement. Use the hashtags, share people’s work, and be a cheerleader, even if you can’t contribute yourself.