JOHANNESBURG - After the bad news delivered by Statistics South Africa that the South African economy contracted in the third quarter, the Manpower survey of hiring intentions for the first quarter of 2020 does not provide any relief for job seekers, as they report that employers are looking to add to their staff at the weakest level in five years.



The Manpower Group is the third-largest staffing firm in the world behind Swiss firm Adecco and Dutch firm Randstad and the survey was conducted by interviewing a representative sample of some 750 employers, and is based on how employers expect employment to change in the first quarter compared with the current quarter.



