JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe’s opening address at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday morning was positive for the industry, providing the affirmation that government will be allowing mines to address the issue of power generation by means of self-generation.
Andrew Lane, Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader for Deloitte, noted that this is what the industry was hoping for as it will make a big difference in operations. Moreover, Minister Mantashe announced that he wants to start a second generating company.
“Minister Mantashe was not clear on the structure of the second generating company and whether it would be state or privately owned – it is positive nonetheless. He did highlight that it was to address the power constraints within the country and was part of his vision to get back to a surplus of energy supply for the industry and the country, and address the issue of pricing by adding competition,” Lane said.