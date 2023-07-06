Manufacturers are more upbeat despite lower activity in June

Sentiment in the manufacturing sector in South Africa has ticked up on the back of improved electricity supply in June, in spite of activity contracting for the fourth consecutive month. This comes as the S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained in contractionary territory in June as it posted below the 50.0 neutral mark for the fourth month in a row.

S&P yesterday said the PMI - a composite gauge designed to give a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the private sector economy – edged up from 47.9 in May to 48.7 in June. According to S&P, South African companies signalled an improvement in the performance of supply chains at the end of the first half of the year. This was as better-than-expected load shedding, lower demand for inputs and a broad reduction in shipping delays helped vendors to cut delivery times.

The improvement also supported a softening of cost pressures, although these remained steep overall and continued to drive selling prices higher However, despite an improved supply picture, elevated prices continued to suppress demand at businesses, leading to a modest deterioration in the overall health of the private sector economy. S&P said the drop in client demand led to a continued decrease in new business intakes in June, although the pace of contraction was moderate and slightly weaker than in May.

Lower demand levels translated into a further contraction in business activity, but the downturn was much softer in comparison to May as firms highlighted that reduced load shedding helped them to increase their working hours and finish some outstanding orders. Survey results showed that sales declined in the construction, services and wholesale and retail sectors, whereas industry recorded an expansion. New orders from foreign markets continued to fall amid weak global economic conditions.

S&P senior economist David Owen said South Africa's private sector saw some relief in June as the intensity of load shedding was much weaker than anticipated after Eskom's forecasts of a “winter of discontent”. Owen said the latest PMI numbers reflected some of this alleviation of pressure, with output falling at a much softer pace than one month ago and lead times dropping for the first time since the start of 2019. He said cost pressures remained steep, but the rate of inflation eased to the lowest since January.

“Nevertheless, sharply rising output prices continue to harm client demand as businesses and households limit spending in the current high-inflation environment,” Owen said. “This translated into a reduction in input purchases, while staffing growth was only fractional. “That said, the improvement in the energy outlook meant that firms were more confident of an increase in output over the coming 12 months, amid hopes that the current period of economic weakness will come to an end soon.”

S&P’s reading was in line with the Absa PMI which marked the fifth consecutive month of contraction in manufacturing activity and was the lowest level since mid-2021, declined by 1.6 index points to 47.6 points in June from 49.2 points in May as business conditions deteriorated further. Meanwhile, the latest S&P survey data showed a further contraction in purchasing activity in June, although the rate of decrease was only slight. Concurrently, inventories held by private sector firms fell only marginally. Business expectations towards future activity picked up sharply in June and were the highest recorded for seven months as around 47% of the survey panel expected output to increase over the coming year, contrasting with just 4% that predicted a downturn.