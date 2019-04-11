Organizers of the Manufacturing Indaba 2019 said on Thursday that this year's conference is set to unpack promising solutions.

JOHANNESBURG - Organizers of the Manufacturing Indaba 2019 said on Thursday that this year's conference is set to unpack promising solutions that manufacturers can implement in an attempt to recover their losses resulting from the nation's rolling blackouts. Major concerns have surfaced among South African manufacturers regarding the sustainability of their operations, along with the ripple effect it will have on the country's economy, in response to Eskom's recent power outages.

The conference will host discussions on the prevalent outcomes of the nation’s blackouts and provide industry players the opportunity to prevail over the associated challenges.

The negative impacts of load shedding on manufacturers are extensive. They span from loss of material; downtime to reheat machines; damages to mechanical and electrical systems of machines owing to sudden power loss as well as maintenance call-outs after hours.

But amidst all these setbacks, South African manufacturers have proven resilient, time and time again, when confronted with electricity challenges.

To be held in Johannesburg towards the end of June, the Manufacturing Indaba 2019 is set to unpack the promising solutions industry players can fall back on in an attempt to recover their losses and ensure security of supply.

- African News Agency (ANA)