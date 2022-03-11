Manufacturing output rebounds sharply in January

MANUFACTURING output in South Africa rebounded sharply in January following three consecutive months of declines, as the sector battled to recover from the July unrest. But the ongoing war in Eastern Europe could severely impact material prices, and South Africa’s energy crisis could dampen this recovery in the coming months.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) yesterday said manufacturing production rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in January, and was nearly in line with market forecasts of a 2.85 percent increase. This was the strongest increase in factory activity since last June, helped by an 11.5 percent rise in the production of food and beverages. Wood and wood products, paper, publishing, and printing categories, grew 11.5 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

Basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery also made a notable contribution to the print. Stats SA’s director of industry statistics Nicolai Claassen said the industry had recorded significant activity in January. “On the downside, manufacturers in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products as well as the automotive division were the biggest drags in the overall manufacturing production growth in January,” Claassen said.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing output went up 1.9 percent in January, slowing from an upwardly revised 2.5 percent growth in December, and 4.6 percent in November. Don Consultancy Group (DCG) chief economist Chifi Mhango said the production growth rates were somehow an encouraging start to the year 2022’s monthly data flow. “The manufacturing sector in South Africa is experiencing massive de-industrialisation due to rising electricity costs and its unreliable supply patterns, as electricity load shedding continues to be the last resort from Eskom, increasing uncompetitive logistical costs as well as its inefficiency to supply raw materials, the unstable nature of the labour environment due to regular industry strikes, coupled with rising imports of finished goods into the economy,” Mhango said.

“However, the current manufacturing production and sales growth rates are an encouraging start to the 2022 data flow, and it is important that the growth patterns improve even further,” he said. On a quarterly basis, production increased by 4 percent in the three months ended January compared with the previous three months as nine of the 10 divisions reported positive growth rates. Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar said the more robust growth was probably due to the reopening of factories after the annual shutdown in December.

Weimar said the manufacturing sector appeared to be recovering as the rate of contraction slowed in the final months of 2021, and the new year got off to a solid start. “However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to derail the recovery as manufacturers could be negatively impacted by the general slowdown in global growth and international trade,” Weimar cautioned. “As oil prices continue to soar, transport costs will undoubtedly rise sharply. At the same time, supply chain blockages might also worsen as certain ports and transportation networks in Eastern Europe remain closed because of the war.