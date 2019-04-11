South Africa’s manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February after increasing by a revised 0.9 percent in January.

Economist polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.5 percent year-on-year in February.





On a month-on-month basis factory production fell by 1.8 percent in February, Statistics South Africa.





#Manufacturing production increased by 0,6% y/y in February 2019, driven mostly by beverages, petroleum, iron and steel, and motor vehicles #StatsSA Listen here for more: https://t.co/vSwQVy1QOm pic.twitter.com/6NpsFiSYzQ — Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 11, 2019





Earlier today, mining production registered its fourth consecutive contraction, falling 7.5 percent year-on-year in February compared to a 3.3 percent fall the previous month, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.





This registers as the largest fall in production since March 2016 when output fell 17.4 percent year-on-year.









SA #mining production fell by 7,5% in February 2019 compared with February 2018, the biggest y/y contraction since March 2016. #Diamonds, #gold & iron ore were the biggest drags on production #StatsSA Listen here for more: https://t.co/vohNvG8qNl pic.twitter.com/RWfrXI6UH3 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 11, 2019



