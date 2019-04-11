#Manufacturing production increased by 0,6% y/y in February 2019, driven mostly by beverages, petroleum, iron and steel, and motor vehicles #StatsSA Listen here for more: https://t.co/vSwQVy1QOm pic.twitter.com/6NpsFiSYzQ— Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 11, 2019
SA #mining production fell by 7,5% in February 2019 compared with February 2018, the biggest y/y contraction since March 2016. #Diamonds, #gold & iron ore were the biggest drags on production #StatsSA Listen here for more: https://t.co/vohNvG8qNl pic.twitter.com/RWfrXI6UH3— Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 11, 2019