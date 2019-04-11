South Africa’s manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February after increasing by a revised 0.9 percent in January.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February after increasing by a revised 0.9 percent in January, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

Economist polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.5 percent year-on-year in February.

On a month-on-month basis factory production fell by 1.8 percent in February, Statistics South Africa. 


Earlier today, mining production registered its fourth consecutive contraction, falling 7.5 percent year-on-year in February compared to a 3.3 percent fall the previous month, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

This registers as the largest fall in production since March 2016 when output fell 17.4 percent year-on-year. 



BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE / REUTERS 