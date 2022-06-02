Manufacturing remains in contractionary territory despite uptick

DESPITE a solid rebound in manufacturing activity in May on a normalisation in demand following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, business activity was stuck just below the neutral 50-point mark, which economists say flags a quarterly contraction in the second quarter. The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released yesterday rose by 4.1 index points to reach 54.8 last month.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lara Hodes, an economist at Investec, said yesterday that the reading, which was above consensus expectations (Bloomberg) was boosted largely by a robust pick-up in new sales orders. “Business activity remains in contractionary territory, which does not bode well for the manufacturing sector’s Q2.22 (second quarter 2022) performance,” she said. A significant recovery in the new sales orders index underpinned the increase in the headline PMI during May.

Story continues below Advertisement

New sales orders and business activity sub-indices rose by 14.9 percentage points (to 58.5) and 9.7 percentage points (to 49.3) respectively. Absa said: “A month-on-month rebound was expected after the PMI lost more than 9 points the previous month as devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and intense load shedding hurt output and demand in April.” However, it said the index did not recover all the ground lost and the average for the first two months of the second quarter was almost 6 points below the average recorded in the first quarter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Domestic demand conditions normalised following the flooding, while export sales also returned to positive terrain. “This suggests that last month’s deterioration on the export front was mainly caused by the Durban port disruptions rather than signalling the start of a drop in global demand for South African goods,” Absa said. It noted that business activity was stuck just below the neutral 50-point mark in May, which could be due to continued load shedding and industrial action effecting output, but not necessarily weighing on demand.

Story continues below Advertisement

The purchasing price index edged down for a second month after reaching a record high in March. Absa said the further tick down seemed to mirror what was happening globally. Input cost inflation measures from the PMIs for the US and Europe also showed a moderation in May as raw material inflation seemed to be cooling. “However, as is the case in South Africa, the levels remain high, signalling that while it may have peaked for now, (global) input cost pressure remains significant,” Absa said.

Absa observed that the index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time increased notably in May. The index rose to 63.3 after averaging 55.4 in the preceding two months. “It is difficult to point to a single factor to explain the improvement, but optimism that cost pressures at the start of the pipeline have peaked may explain some of the improvement. Furthermore, South Africa has moved through its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections without the necessity of renewed lockdown restrictions,” it said, adding that this suggests that future Covid waves might also not directly hurt production capabilities. The recovery in export performance and tentative signs of better functioning supply chains might have also buoyed sentiment, it said.