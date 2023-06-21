Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Mark Barnes on a mission to get rid of pit toilets at SA schools

The toilet system that will be replacing the pit toilet at the school. Image: Mark Barnes Twitter.

The toilet system that will be replacing the pit toilet at the school. Image: Mark Barnes Twitter.

Published 47m ago

Share

Mark Barnes, the executive chairman at Purple Group is on a mission to flush out the scourge of pit toilets at schools in South Africa.

Barnes and NGO Breadline Africa joined forces to eradicate pit toilets in schools in the country.

The project is set to see the first installation of toilets on Thursday at Umsunduze Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, Breadline Africa said, “The school toilet crisis in South Africa is affecting thousands of learners. Many schools lack safe, functional, and hygienic toilet facilities, which leads to unhygienic conditions, health risks, and emotional distress for children. This crisis contributes to absenteeism, poor academic performance and even dropout rates.”

The chairman appeared on Bruce Whitfield’s Money Show to talk about his initiative.

More on this

During the interview, Barnes said, “I put out a tweet saying I will put in some of my money and time into this and if there’s enough interest. That got about 540 000 views and said there is enough interest. I was then approached by Breadline and we started talking that was less than 3 months ago.”

“I said let us go find a school with holes in the ground and lets build them proper flushing toilets. We are now going to be opening 18 flushing toilets that work, to replace holes in the ground.”

Listen to his interview below:

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

South Africa2023Free Market EconomyInvestingSocial Cohesionschools

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe