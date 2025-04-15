Mauritius strengthens tourism ties with South Africa

Minister of Tourism in Mauritius Richard Duval said that tourism and ties between South Africa and Mauritius are being strengthened. The Minister was speaking at an information sharing session in Umhlanga on Monday on his first official visit to South Africa as Tourism Minister. Duval said that the annual Mauritius Tourism Promotions Authority road show event has been a successful trade event over the years. “It is a vital platform for South African tour operators and local travel agents to connect and engage in trade and discuss challenges facing the tourism market.”

Duval added it is crucial to have tourism platforms to reinforce relationships, providing support and updating information. "South Africa stands as a key player in our tourism landscape. It's good news that we have welcomed over 22,000 arrivals from South Africa in the period January to March 2025. This represents an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2024. I believe that we will match the total arrivals from South Africa of over 106,000 in the rest of 2025." Duval said that the South African market is showing positive signs for the tourism industry for both countries. "South Africa's economic growth for the financial year is expected to be around 1.7% whereas the past years growth has been below 1%. We have had a 38-year relationship with South Africa which includes diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties. We are pleased with flights from South Africa and it remains one of our main markets." Duval added that South Africa is also seen as a major tourist destination for people from Mauritius. "I have been to South Africa over 30 times and it is undoubtedly one of my favourite places to come to. I will always come to South Africa. It has incredible places, incredible people, and amazing food. I will also encourage people to visit South Africa as a tourism destination."

Duval said that cruise tourism is booming in South Africa. “It's a beneficial relationship for both us and South Africa. We have seen growth in cruise tourism numbers and indications are that Mauritius is one of the preferred destinations for South African travellers. Currently, we already have thousands of people that want to visit Mauritius through cruise tourism this year. There was an economic problem in Mauritius with the previous Government and we are glad things have changed and our numbers are coming back. We have also seen an increase in flights to Mauritius including direct flights from Cape Town. It's an easy flight from South Africa to Mauritius. Duval added that the Covid-19 pandemic presented tremendous challenges for tourism for South Africa and Mauritius. “We are pleased to see the recovery in both countries. Tourism numbers are picking up in both countries and it's good to see it growing in this way.” Duval said that we have goals like South Africa positioning itself as a top tourist destination. “Just as South Africa strives to position itself as a top tourist destination we also aim to position Mauritius as a top destination and with the amount of South Africans coming to visit from South Africa it's clear that tourism is heading in the right direction for both countries.”