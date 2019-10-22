Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo: ANA

PARLIAMENT – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday afternoon said the grounding of several aircraft operating in South Africa due to several irregularities identified by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) was not a crisis and disruptions to flights should be a thing of the past by the end of the week. "We shouldn't panic.... before the end of the week, everything should be back to normal," Mbalula told a media briefing at Parliament.

"From all the reports we've got, this is not a total shutdown...it is a normal process and airlines are erring on the side of caution and everything will be back to normal."

The grounding of flights followed an audit by the SACAA more than a week ago at South African Airways Technical (SAAT), which provides maintenance at technical services to South African Airways (SAA), Mango and Comair.

Comair operates British Airways and low-cost airline kulula.com in South Africa. The SACAA identified several irregularities, which Mbalula said he could not provide details on.