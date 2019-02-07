Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. File Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Finance minister Tito Mboweni has appointed a panel to interview a shortlist of candidates for the vacant post of commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), his office said on Thursday. "The minister of finance is overseeing the initial steps of the appointment process, and will submit the panel’s recommendations to the president for his consideration," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The process to appoint a new commissioner takes into account the recommendations made by the Nugent Commission probing tax administration and governance at SARS.

The Nugent Commission recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa fire former SARS boss Tom Moyane last year.

The panel interviewing candidates is chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel and includes Angela Bester, Justice Dennis Davis, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Ismail Momoniat, Advocate Thandi Orleyn and Fezekile Tshiqi.

The finance ministry said the panel had already commenced its work and was expected to complete the process in the next few weeks.

African News Agency (ANA)