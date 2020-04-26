Mboweni says SA's fiscal framework has been transformed

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has placed structural reforms, including a new labour market policy, at the centre of the government’s plan to resuscitate the economy, which is at the brink of collapse due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mboweni said on Friday that the reforms would begin with the adjustment of the national budget and the prioritisation of funds before approaching international financial institutions for additional funding.

He said the social and economic recovery package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week was way more than R500 billion due to tax breaks and loan guarantees, and had thus changed the fiscal framework.





“Our combined fiscal and monetary policy package is over R800bn. This is a major fiscal and monetary policy response,” he said.





“The combined effect of these revenue and expenditure measures has naturally changed the fiscal framework. I will shortly be tabling a revised budget bill to Parliament to deal with all these measures.”





Mboweni added that the National Treasury could negotiate for a loan facility of between $50 million (R953m) and $60m with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as the lenders of last resort.





However, he said the government would have to ensure that strategic growth-enhancing measures took place within existing resources.





“Our approach is that growth-enhancing investments must continue. That is not a waste; that is preparing for when the economy starts moving again,” Mboweni said.





“Investments in things like infrastructure spend… might not be the full amount that was budgeted for in February, but that infrastructure spend must continue to be in the economy, drawing in the private sector, because that is part of lifting the economy going forward.”





Mboweni said the government would have to forge a “new economy” with a new labour market policy as it was possible that a number of companies would not survive post-Covid-19.





“One thing that is not going to change, though, is that our focus on structural reforms must continue. We cannot stop on structural reforms,” he said.





“The government will have to put in place labour market policies which are supportive of the increased employment of South African youth without discriminating against non-South Africans.”





The Treasury said R100bn would be dispatched to banks to lend to distressed businesses with turnover of R300m or less a year.





It said the funds would be provided through a SA Reserve Bank facility at a preferential rate of 4.25 percent per annum.





Old Mutual’s Johann Els said the relief measures had built on the positive sentiment derived from the February 2020 Budget, in which the government had showed a willingness to make tough decisions.





“I expect that a lot of good will come out of greater cooperation and mutual sacrifices for the common benefit,” Els said.





“In a strong social compact, I would hope to see accelerated structural policy reform from the government. This should ideally also include labour market reforms, SOE restructuring and privatisation.”



