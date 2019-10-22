On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had said the budget, which covers fiscal planning for the coming three years, could be presented a day earlier than scheduled to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s travel plans.

“The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will be tabled on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 after the availability of all principals who need to attend the tabling was confirmed,” said the Treasury in a statement.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on Oct. 30, the National Treasury said.

South Africa’s medium-term budget will be presented to lawmakers on Oct. 30, the National Treasury said. File Photo: IOL

Mboweni’s much-anticipated MTBPS will be watched with a keen eye by investors and Moody’s Rating Agency as he is expected to table a complete economic recovery plan.





Also expected is Mboweni’s announcement of Eskom’s and SAA turnaround plan, which includes the unbundling of the troubled power utility and the inclusion of private partners in rescuing the State-owned carrier.





Eskom’s debt of more than R450 billion has been cited as the single largest threat to the country’s fiscus.



