DURBAN - SA Finance minister Tito Mboweni has asked South Africans to send him their ideas on how to grow the country's ailing economy.
Mboweni will deliver the 2020 national budget speech on February 26 and would like the public's views on the following question: What can government do to achieve faster and more equitable economic growth?
Answers can be sent via Twitter to @TreasuryRSA with the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2019.
Responses can also be posted at the Treasury website: https://web.treasury.gov.za/public/Tips