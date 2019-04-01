Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – The Cabinet formally welcomed the report of the Nugent commission on tax administration on Friday and said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni would oversee the implementation of its recommendations. The commission was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief among its recommendations was the sacking of former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane and the appointment of a new commissioner.

“The Cabinet noted the findings of the commission and most failings at Sars stemmed from a ‘massive failure of governance and integrity’ under the former commissioner,” the collective said, following its regular fortnightly meeting. The commission made 27 recommendations on strengthening the revenue service.

“Cabinet expresses its broad support for the recommendations made by the commission and the minister of finance will oversee the implementation of its recommendations, including leading a consultative process to amend the Sars Act to improve governance and accountability, and the potential role of an inspector-general compared to a board.”

The report was initially released in December. Ramaphosa named Edward Kieswetter as the new Sars commissioner.

African News Agency (ANA)