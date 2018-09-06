PARLIAMENT - Cabinet this week committed to fast track measures to help boost South Africa's economy following an announcement that it contracted by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of the year, Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday.

"Government has committed, to among others, a complete overhaul of the visa system to suppot the tourism sector and futher stabilise the finances ot the state-owned enterprises," Mokonyane said while briefing the media on Wednesday's fortnightly cabinet meeting.

"The upcoming job and investment summits, as well as the proposed government stimulus package, will provide details on reforms needed to drive growth."

- African News Agency (ANA)