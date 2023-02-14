Meet Africa’s billionaires for 2023 according to Forbes Africa

While Africa gained a 19th billionaire, the combined wealth of the continent’s richest people now sits at an estimated worth of $81.8 billion, down from the estimated $84.9 billion that 18 of Africa’s wealthiest people recorded 12 months ago. This was according to Forbes Africa, who said that Africa’s wealthiest people shed a combined $3.1 billion in the past 12 months, following a global decline for markets in 2022.

Africa's Richest man Aliko Dangote. Photo by Ellis Nyandu South African luxury goods magnate Johann Rupert held onto the Number 2 spot with $10.7 billion, down from $11 billion in 2022 as shares of his Compagnie Financiere Richemont – maker of Cartier watches and Montblanc pens – clawed back much – but not all – of last year’s decline. South African businessman, Johann Rupert is the second wealthiest person in Africa, according to Forbes Africa. Image: Leon Nicholas. South African Nicky Oppenheimer, who formerly ran diamond mining firm De Beers before selling it to mining firm Anglo American a decade ago, ranks third, worth an estimated $8.4 billion. Nicky Oppenheimer took third spot among the richest people in Africa, according to Forbes Africa. Image: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth. Return of Wiese Forbes Africa said that this year’s list saw the return of South Africa’s Christoffel Wiese, who lands at No. 18 with $1.1 billion.

Wiese, who was worth more than $6 billion after he sold his bargain retailer, Pepkor, to Steinhoff International for $5.7 billion in 2015, lost his billionaire status two years later when an accounting scandal cratered Steinhoff’s stock. He sued, and in March 2022 collected R7 billion (about $400 million) from Steinhoff in cash and shares totalling about 5% of publicly traded Pepkor. Christoffel Hendrik Wiese. Picture: Daily Mail The 19 billionaires from Africa: Aliko Dangote Johann Rupert Nicky Oppenheimer and family Abdul Samad Rabiu Nassef Sawiris Mike Adenuga Issad Rebrab and family Naguib Sawiris Patrice Motsepe Mohamed Mansour Koos Bekker Strive Masiyiwa Youssef Mansour Aziz Akhannouch and family Mohammed Dewji Othman Benjelloun and family Michiel Le Roux Christoffel Wiese Yasseen Mansour BUSINESS REPORT