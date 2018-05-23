South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be donating half of his salary to charity. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)





The President said that the money would go to a fund that is managed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.





The fund will be launched on July 18th, to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba's birth.





However, Ramaphosa is not the only President to have donated their salary.





Here are some past and present Presidents that have donated their salaries:





1. Barack Obama





Former President of the United States Barack Obama donated $1,1 million to charitable causes according to Forbes. Between 2009 and 2015 Obama donated to African-American causes as well as children and disaster relief charities.





Former United States President Barack Obama Photo: Facebook





2. President Gudni Johannesson





Gudni Johannesson, the President of Iceland announced his intentions of donating his monthly salary increase to charity according to the Independent. The president said that he would donate 600 000 krona ($37 600) to charities.





President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson Photo: Facebook





3. John F. Kennedy





According to Forbes, John F. Kennedy who was president of the United States from 1961 to 1963 donated his salary to charity. It has been reported that Kennedy donated his entire salary of $100 000 to charitable causes.





Former United States President John F Kennedy Photo: Facebook





4. Jose Mujica





Jose Mujica donated about 90% ($12 000) of his salary to charity. This led to him being known as "The World's Poorest President". His donations have benefitted the poor and the small entrepreneurs. Mujica was in office from 2010 to 2015.





Former President of Uruguay Jose Mujica Photo: Facebook





5. Herbert Hoover





Herbert Hoover who was the President of the United States from 1929 to 1933. He donated his presidential salary to charity. Hoover was a multi-millionaire because of his career as a mining engineer.





Former United States President Herbert Hoover Photo: Facebook

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday during the Presidency Vote in Parliament that he would donate half of his salary to charity.