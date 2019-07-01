DURBAN - The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list was officially announced last week by Forbes Africa and it featured entrepreneurs from countries like Zimbabwe, Kenya and even South Africa. The fifth edition of the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list had four categories including business, technology, sport and creatives.

Below is a look at five of the many South Africans that were featured on list in the business category.

1. Mariam Manack, iTrain

Mariam Manack, 29, is the founder and director of iTrain which is a Proudly South African Fitness Community that is dedicated to women only. This company offers training and conditioning for all fitness levels, nutritional advice nad meal planning as well as beach fit sessions.

Mariam Manack the Founder and Director of iTrain. Photo: Instagram.

2. Isaac Mbatha, Sky Tents SA

Isaac Mbatha is the Chief Executive and founder of Sky Tents SA which supplies tents to the general public, government departments and other entities. The 28-year-old's company has expanded outside of the South African borders and he has amassed clients in countries like Swaziland, Zambia and Botswana.

Isaac Mbatha the Founder and Chief Executive of Sky Tents SA. Photo: Facebook





3. Caleb Stephen David, Versatile Commodity Traders

David is the founder and Chief Executive of Versatile Commodity Traders. According to the company's website, VC Traders is registered and established in the South Africa in May 2014 based on mutual agreements with suppliers in South Africa and International Locations for the wholesale of Premium Petroleum products in South Africa.

Caleb Stephen David the Founder and Chief Executive of Versatile Commodity Traders. Photo: LinkedIn

4. Lesego Mokae, Ditsogo Projects

Lesego Mokae's is the 24-year-old co-founder of Ditsogo Projects a 100 percent steel engineering services and metal fabrication industry for the mining industry. The company was founded in 2012.

20. Lesego Mokae the Co-Founder of Ditsogo Projects. Photo: LinkedIn





5. Charmaine Mbatha, Millennial Business Administrators

Charmaine Mbatha is the co-founder of Millennial Business Administrators, a company that specialises in saving businesses time and money by making sure that the core of the business runs smoothly, generating profit revenue.

Charmaine Mbatha the Co-Founder Millennial Business Administrators. Photo: LinkedIn





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE