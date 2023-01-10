Merger and acquisition activity forecast to improve this year

Mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase in 2023 and drive up foreign direct investment in the sub-Saharan African region, in spite of the looming global economic recession. This is the view of corporate and advisory firm Deal Leaders International, which yesterday remained bullish about the regional economic prospects, amid global turmoil.

Deal Leaders chief executive Andrew Bahlmann yesterday said that while most of the forecasts predict tougher economic conditions in 2023, that does not mean there will be no profits to be made for investors. A global recession has been forecast for the Eurozone and the US economies, which would snowball to emerging markets economies as a result of inflationary pressures arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Bahlman said if a recession occurs, it won’t necessarily mean investors will be unable to profit – they will just have to work that bit harder to find them.

“There will still be opportunities available, albeit maybe fewer, that can be taken advantage of as long as investors know where to look for them and seek the right advice," Bahlmann said. “Certainly, investing in a bull market is easier because the overall market trend may drive up the prices of many stocks that really shouldn’t rise. A bear market poses more difficulty in predicting trends and requires interpretation of a lot more information to cut through the noise.” Bahlmann said the JSE All Share Index last year outperformed the global equity markets and was also under-priced.

As a result, he said this was providing some appealing investment opportunities that recognise generally attractive valuations with the upside potential for future earnings. The US investment bank JP Morgan recently said that mergers and acquisitions activity in Sub-Saharan Africa was likely to top $100 billion in 2023, the same level as 2022 and slightly down in 2021. Bahlmann said though not everybody is sanguine that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement will deliver on its rather oversold promises – given a poor record by African governments in implementing multinational agreements – it may yet serve to bolster foreign investment in Africa.

