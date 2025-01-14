MeTTa Capital launches South Africa's first Secondaries Fund to enhance liquidity in private equity

MeTTa Capital has launched South Africa’s first secondaries fund, which it says will help address the liquidity challenges in the local private equity industry, as well as provide flexibility from the the limited exit options for these investments. Secondaries funds involve the buying and selling of pre-existing investor commitments to private equity and other alternative investment funds. This market allows investors to trade their stakes in private equity funds before the funds reach their maturity.

MeTTa Capital co-fund manager Tivon Loubser said typical private equity funds lock up capital for extended periods, often five, seven, or even ten years, and this means investors cannot easily access their capital until the fund’s term is reached or until there is an exit. “It’s a significant problem in South Africa, and we want to pioneer the solution to provide more liquidity in the market,” he said. MeTTa Secondaries’ inaugural investment is a stake in Kalon Venture Partners Fund I (KVP1), a Section 12J fund that specialises in building and investing in a portfolio of high-growth technology companies.