KCM, which is 20.6 percent owned by state-owned Zambian Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) and 79.4 percent owned by Vedanta Resources, is at the centre of an ongoing litigation battle by the London-headquartered company to regain it.
Musukwa said Zambia remained a stable investment destination for serious investors.
“Serious investors need to consider Zambia as an opportune destination. With Vedanta, Zambia is dealing with an investor that broke the law," said Musukwa.
“Zambia is a victim and it needs support. Vedanta Resources pledged to put in $300 million (R4.44 billion) they further pledged $500m and another $250m they did not bring that money. What do you want the Zambian government to do?”