Minerals Council of South Africa CEO, Roger Baxter. PHOTO: Songezo Ndlendle/ANA

CAPE TOWN - The Minerals Council South Africa on Wednesday welcomed the assurances made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address at the Investing in African Mining conference in Cape Town. On Tuesday, Ramaphosa assured the mining industry stakeholders of government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment in mining, which would ultimately lead to a thriving mining industry for the benefit of all South Africans.

Ramaphosa also assured the industry that government would not allow the state-owned power utility, Eskom, to fail because it is an important tool for the economy.

The Minerals Council said it was looking forward to the imminent announcement of a package of measures to stabilize and improve Eskom's financial, operational and structural position and to ensure security of energy supply for the country.

It said it also welcomes government's commitment to address infrastructure constraints that limit mining and processing, including port, rail and electricity.

Roger Baxter, Minerals Council chief executive, said ensuring that the mining industry reaches its full potential and realises its role in the future growth and development of the economy will require collaboration between all parties.

"We have engaged extensively with government and other stakeholders on the challenges that have prevented mining from reaching its true potential," Baxter said.

"A collaborative approach is needed to develop and implement solutions that will see our industry grow and thrive in the future for the benefit of all. We need to get investment back in mining. We, as the industry, are fully committed to play our part."

- African News Agency (ANA)