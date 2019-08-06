The Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi announced amendments in the wholesale and retail sector wages for employees earning above the National Minimum Wage Act rates. Photo: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday announced amendments in the wholesale and retail sector wages for employees earning above the National Minimum Wage (NMW) Act rates. The department issued a statement stating that the new 4.53 percent adjustment for various job categories would be applicable from August 2, 2019 and would apply to workers who earned above the NMW Act rates, according to a report by SAnews.gov.za.

“For workers in the wholesale and retail sector, who earned below the NMW, their wage increase was effected in January 2019 when the NMW was initially implemented,” the department was quoted as saying.

The latest adjustment of 4.53 percent applies to workers in both Area A and Area B, which is all other areas not listed in Area A. The increases are as per the sectoral determination, which governs the setting of minimum wages in identified vulnerable sectors.

The amended sectoral determination will apply to cashiers, drivers, clerks/sales assistant/sales persons/bakers, displayers, supervisors, block managers, trainee managers, assistant managers and managers.

Content sourced from SAnews.gov.za.

