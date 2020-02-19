Honourable Finance Minister Tito Mboweni,
THE VAPOUR Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) represents manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of vapour products in South Africa. We work with key stakeholders to develop legislation and standards for the vapour product industry and to ensure consumers have access to appropriate and relevant information related to vapour products.
We are writing to express our concerns on the proposed excise for electronic vapour products (EVP). It is our understanding that this excise will considerably increase the retail price of EVP. The implementation of excise on the scientifically proven less-harmful alternative to smoking will increase the price of the product to South Africans and make it less accessible to millions of smokers. There is a high probability that current vapers will be pushed back into smoking and those attempting to find a less-harmful alternative will be less likely to move away from tobacco.
As such, the increase in transaction prices will deter current consumers who use EVP as a harm-reduction alternative to cigarettes from buying EVP and possibly returning to their use of tobacco products. This will, therefore, increase the number of smokers and, possibly, the number of individuals who suffer from diseases caused by prolonged exposure and use of combustible tobacco products.
Furthermore, the vaping industry in South Africa consists mainly of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) who, through the imposition of an excise, will face a detrimental impact on their businesses.