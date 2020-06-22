Minister to tackle growing inequality in emergency budget with higher marginal tax rates

DURBAN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni could tackle growing income inequality, exacerbated by Covid-19, in this week’s emergency budget while putting pressure on SARS to collect additional revenue from corporates and high net worth individuals.

EY Tax Partner Professor Osman Mollagee said that the one area that he is watching closely is the extent to which the budget might seek to advance the redistributive effect of the South African tax system given how the pandemic has worsened income and wealth inequality.

Mollagee said, "The Minister may for example adjust the progressive personal income tax tables so that the higher income earners pay even more tax while granting greater relief at the lower end".

He noted on the topic of redistribution, there has been some debate and speculation around the potential for a wealth tax.

"But we would argue that there has been insufficient research or implementation planning for this to be a serious proposal in the short-to-medium term. That said, it will be interesting to see whether something like a discussion paper might be commissioned by the Minister," said Mollagee.