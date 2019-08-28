The misalignment of legislative mandates with regard to some entities under the department of mineral resources and energy is concerning. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG - The misalignment of legislative mandates with regard to some entities under the department of mineral resources and energy is concerning, the parliament committee overseeing the sector has said. The portfolio committee is in Gauteng province on an oversight trip to visit these entities and gain an understanding of their legislative mandates and challenges.

"Our visit is not to police. We are here to gain knowledge that will assist the committee to develop a programme that will focus on resolving legislative challenges faced by the entities, in order to create the environment that will be conducive for them to deliver on their mandates," committee chairman Sahlulele Luzipo said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The committee has been briefed by the Petroleum Association of South Africa and also toured the Council for Geoscience, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and the National Nuclear Regulator.

It will also go to the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute, Council for Mineral Technology of South Africa, South African Diamond and Precious Metal Regulator, State Diamond Trader, Central Energy Fund, Mine Health and Safety Council and the South African National Energy Development Institute.

Luzipo said after the oversight visit, the committee would invite the department to establish how fast it could address all challenges.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa