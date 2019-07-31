Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane participates in the debate on the state-of-the-nation address. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to establish an economic crisis recovery plan following a "dark day" for the country's economy. On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the unemployment figures for the second quarter showing the rate of unemployed people had grown to 29 percent as many as 6.7 million people do not have a job while Eskom announced a record R20.7 billion loss after tax this past year.

"I am writing to urge you to address the nation about yesterday’s unemployment figures released by Stats SA, the announcement of Eskom’s record losses and to establish an economic crisis recovery plan with relevant government stakeholders and political parties to reform the economy, Eskom and stop the jobs shedding," Maimane wrote.

"I would like to offer you solutions to help save our economy, based on interventions that have already worked in DA-led governments across South Africa. When you are working in the interest of South Africa, the DA will work with you just as you will need to work with all levels of government to grow the economy and create jobs."

Maimane said the country expected leadership from its president, and urgent action to reform the state-owned enterprises.

He said the DA position was that Ramaphosa must announce the splitting up of Eskom into two; as well as selling off South African Airways and non-essential assets at the South African Broadcasting Corporation. The DA also wants the reforming of the country's labour laws by slashing red tape to allow more businesses to create jobs and the scrapping of the national minimum wage.

"What I want to offer to President Ramaphosa is that solutions to save our economy are available, based on interventions that have already worked in governments across South Africa where the DA governs," Maimane said.

"The official opposition have tried and tested economic reform proposals to help the economy recover from this crisis and I look forward to working with you to help turn around the economy."

African News Agency (ANA)