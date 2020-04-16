Mobile banking apps are your new ATM during lockdown

DURBAN - As everything goes mobile, the rise of mobile apps has had a great impact on the banking sector. Gone are the days when you had to stand in a long queue to deposit, transfer or withdraw cash. Mobility has revolutionised our approach to banking, and our expectation of its functional. "Banking customers are switching to mobile banking apps simply because they are a secure, easy-to-use tool for everyday basic banking activities," said Likun Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa. Technological advancements have resulted in a range of useful features in mobile banking: real-time customer assistance, user-friendly interfaces, engaging user experiences, and immediate transactions. 24/7 availability and access from wherever we are means that banking customers are no longer limited by working hours and the location of branches and ATMs. Banking needs, like so many of our other present-day needs, require instant gratification.

Are mobile banking apps safe?

Reports suggest that many people still have security-related concerns when using digital banking channels. According to a 2019 Accenture Global Financial Services Consumer Study, 28 percent of bank customers believe that mobile and online banking isn’t safe.

Security has become the topmost priority of any mobile app, and when it comes to a mobile banking app, it holds critical significance. Banking applications, after all, collect a lot of sensitive data in one place – personal data, address data, account balance and, of course, money itself.

Huawei’s official app distribution platform, Huawei AppGallery, takes the security and protection of user data very seriously.

“Huawei AppGallery features a four-layer detection mechanism to ensure app security, as well as post-release app inspection and a mechanism for user feedback. Four-layer detection includes security vulnerability scanning, privacy check, malicious behaviour detection, and manual, real-name security checks to ensure apps are genuine and secure," said Zhao.

Banks are leveraging mobile app development and the latest technologies to keep our money protected and safe – biometric login, two-factor authentication and high-level encryption are now market standards. Almost every activity in a banking app must be securely confirmed by the user.

What else do I get with mobile banking?

As mobile banking apps become more sophisticated and in-tune with customer needs, banks are constantly introducing new features to enhance the user experience and allow their customers to skip those bothersome banking queues.

"For example, Absa's banking app on Huawei’s AppGallery has recently added the ability to open a student bank account and scan your bank card when you register for digital banking. Nedbank Money, on the other hand, allows its users to download tax certificates and view the latest waiting times at selected branches," said Zhao.

Innovation is key to sustainability and banks are keenly aware that the combination of rich and useful features and high security standards, equates to retention of current customers and attraction of new ones.

