JOHANNESBURG - Initiatives by the Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to reduce the cost to communicate as well as progress with the assignment of spectrum suitable for mobile data services should lead to price relief for South Africans when buying mobile data in 2020, according to a statement by the Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (Ipsa) yesterday.
It said the commission would announce progress in its negotiations with mobile operators Vodacom and MTN to reduce their tariffs - especially for prepaid data bundles - on or before March 2.
At the same time the commission would indicate whether it has successfully reached agreement with all of the mobile operators for the provision of a “lifeline” package of free data for prepaid subscribers.