Montcalm in Zululami is a new 5-hectare boutique estate on the urban fringe of Salt Rock that is being fully integrated into Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Montcalm in Zululami is a new five-hectare boutique estate on the urban fringe of Salt Rock that is being fully integrated into Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate. Tim Johnson, Seeff’s MD for the North Coast, says that estate integration is not a new concept in estate development and has been implemented both locally and nationally.

Zimbali Beach Estate and Zimbali Coastal Resort followed this example as did Val die Vie and Pearl Valley in the Western Cape.

Johnson continues that residents of Montcalm (located adjacent to the larger Zululami estate) will have access to all of Zululami’s amenities while simultaneously enjoying a boutique living experience with an exclusive gatehouse entrance and a number of unparalleled sea-view sites.

"A key driver of the planning was to enable residents to move around their own safe boutique environs as well as being able to access Zululami’s wide open spaces, community clubhouses, elevated boardwalks, bird hides and walking and cycling trails set within a wetland area, with as much ease as possible," said Johnson.

Montcalm will also allow residents of Zululami to enjoy easier beach access to Christmas Bay - one of Sheffield Beach’s best kept secrets”.

Johnson adds that the natural resources of Montcalm determined the course for the pattern of land use and occupation; setting the tone for a commitment to environmental preservation.

"The master plan ensures it is a low-density housing estate with a designated 30 percent site coverage and generous planting servitudes between each home. The design code successfully integrates sustainability into the homes - with a focus on green living as well as luxury," said Johnson.

The homes will have a modern contemporary outline with linearity being a major factor to create a unified aesthetic. A minimum build size of 350 sq. metres is required and homes will include features that include large overhangs, green planted roofs, natural finishes that include stone, wood and concrete and large glazed openings opening onto indigenous landscapes surrounds.

An additional attractive attribute is that two dogs per household are welcome.

With only 15 unsold fully serviced freehold sites still available on a sole mandate from Seeff North Coast, this development provides a union of seclusion plus amenity accessibility. Prices range from R 2.2 million to R 3.8 million depending on views and with an average size of 1400 m2.

In total Montcalm has 29 sites which is why Montcalm is referred to as a boutique estate.

"My prediction is that Montcalm in Zululami will be one of the most liveable spaces on the North Coast," concluded Johnson.

BUSINESS REPORT