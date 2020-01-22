Moody’s said it lowered the rating due to an increase in non-performing loans; environmental risks linked to climate change; land expropriation without compensation as well as the perception that the government was hard pressed to aid the state owned bank. Moody’s confirmed the Land Bank’s b1 Baseline Credit Assessment and assigned a Corporate Family Rating of Ba1, with the outlook on issuer had been changed to negative from ratings under review.
“The ratings downgrade reflects Moody’s assessment that ongoing fiscal challenges suggest that the South African government will be more selective in dispersing financial support to state-owned enterprises, including to Land Bank,” said Moody’s in a statement. The agency also revised Land Bank’s outlook to negative for the same reason.
The rating has left the Land Bank’s profile vulnerable, with agricultural bodies warning that it would make raising funds more expensive for the sector.
Lobby group Agri SA said the outlook primarily reflected the potentially weakening capacity of the government to support the Land Bank in case of need as well as on-going pressures on its financial performance.