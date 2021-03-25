More liquidations could be on the cards for businesses hit by Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - THE PROTRACTED impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could result in more businesses filing for liquidation and insolvency as activity flounders a year after the country went into lockdown.

Data from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) on Tuesday showed that the total number of liquidations increased by 8.5 percent in February compared with the same month a year ago.

StatsSA said liquidations of companies increased by 10 cases and liquidations of close corporations increased by four cases. In the three months to the end of February, liquidations increased by 7.1 percent compared with the same period last year.

The largest number of liquidations in the period from December 2020 to February 2021 occurred in the finance sector, with 146 cases, followed by the trade sector, with 86 cases.

StatsSA said the estimated number of insolvencies, which relate to individuals and partnerships, fell by 6.7 percent in the three months to the end of January compared with the three months to the end of January last year. There was a year-on-year decrease of 40.2 percent to 113 cases in January.