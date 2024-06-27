Motorists can expect lower fuel prices at the pump next month

Motorists can expect petrol price relief at the pumps next month, according to the Automobile Association (AA). The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) officially adjusts prices for July next week.

The AA said the Central Energy Fund’s (CEF) latest unaudited data indicated that the price of all types of fuel is expected to drop, with particularly significant decreases in petrol prices on the cards. It said in a statement on Thursday that a decrease in fuel prices in July would mark the first time this year that prices have fallen in two consecutive months. “According to the latest unaudited data from the CEF, ULP93 and ULP95 are expected to drop by around R1 per litre, while diesel and illuminating paraffin prices are likely to drop by around 30 cents per litre and 25c per litre respectively,” it said.

The AA said the second consecutive drop in fuel prices is “good news for consumers, motorists, and the economy”. “Lower fuel prices will especially benefit South Africans with vehicles who will save a little on their monthly transport budgets. Consumers generally will also benefit as input costs won’t be negatively impacted and prices at the till are, therefore, unlikely to increase,” the AA said. While the rand has performed stronger against the US dollar in recent weeks, its impact on the decreases is minimal in the context of the bigger picture, which the CEF data indicates is being driven almost entirely by movements in international product pricing.