The Central Energy Fund announced that South Africans may have to brace themselves for another petrol hike in October. File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

This could mean that motorists may pay as much as R17 a liter for fuel.





The main reasons for the increase, according to the CEF, is increasing international petrol prices and a continued weaker rand.





The report states that there is a R1.12 under-recovery for 93 and 95 grades of petrol and an under-recovery of R1.38 for diesel. If these levels are to continue motorists could pay a staggering R17 a litre for 95 octane fuel, and one cent under R17 for 93 octane .





Data given by the Central Energy Fund.



Govt’s petrol price 'gift' will come back to bite us - experts





In early September the Energy Department said that they would keep fuel prices unchanged for September, except for 4.9 cents a litre on petrol to cover a previously agreed pay rise for forecourt workers.





Economist Dawie Roodt, however, said that this will come back to haunt motorists over the next few months.





“There’s a set formula,” he explained, “that the energy department and economists use to calculate the fuel price on a monthly basis, taking into account the ruling international price of crude oil and the value of the rand against the dollar.





The CEF had at the time predicted a price rise of 28 cents a litre for petrol and 31 cents a litre for diesel.



