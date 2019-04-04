The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre at Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village has officially opened its doors. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre at Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village has officially opened its doors. Part of the guarantee to owners, by the developers, Collins Residential, was that the care centre will be amongst the first completed components within the development.

With the first residents of the Mount Edgecombe Care Centre having moved in on 1 April, this promise has been delivered and Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village can unquestionably claim to be the only retirement village in KwaZulu-Natal to boast a care solution of this stature.

"The decision to operate the Mount Edgecombe Care Centre seemed a natural step for us - a top-quality residential development should provide premium onsite care services for its residents and the wider public; we want people to choose to live here because they know there is a best-in-class care facility to cater for their needs at the different stages of their retirement life. The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre is a synthesis of our many years of specialised industry experience and the best of our tried and tested methods and the wealth of experience and expertise of Collins Residential as developers," Cornel Nieuwenhuizen, Director of TotalCare.

With a substantial national footprint as a premium care provider, TotalCare operates 7 care centres in South Africa. Specialising in integrated Gerontology, TotalCare adopts a multi-disciplinary approach to operate top-quality care facilities for elderly people and the frail including Assisted Living and Home-based care. Operated by TotalCare, The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre will include a range of services depending on the level of care required including basic to permanent medical assistance, flexible roaming nursing for minor and major medical check-ups in the comfort of your own home, and specialised Alzheimer’s and Dementia care, Assisted Living and Frail Care for residents who reside in the Mount Edgecombe Care Centre.

The development of the Mount Edgecombe Care Centre comes after careful consideration of the needs of the underserviced retirement market in KZN.

"The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre was always part of our development plan and provision was made for this from the outset. We wanted to partner with a care provider who could offer a modern, considered, holistic and top-quality facility, and TotalCare is one of the best specialist care providers in the industry," said David Cameron, Director of Cameron Property Group and Development Representative of Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village.

"The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre will be a point of difference in the retirement market; we have invested R95 million into developing the facility Centre and have undergone a very thorough and systematic process to deliver the Care Centre on time, and before the first residents take occupation. The fact that the centre Care Centre is not beholden to sales achieved within Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village is testament to our commitment," added Cameron.

The Mount Edgecombe Care Centre will take its offering a step further to include social spaces, organised social activities and meals and refreshments prepared in-house and enjoyed from the dining areas and lookout deck.

The Care Centre includes other elements to aid in making life easier for residents such as the onsite physiotherapy, a hair salon and ultimately an approved panel of medical professionals affiliated to the Care Centre. The already-secure surroundings are further bolstered by security cameras within the building and attentive and qualified staff including medical professionals, doctors, Matrons, kitchen, laundry and cleaning services.

Located within the Kindlewood Estate, Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village is comprised on 260 sectional title units and freestanding homes ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms. Designed around space, comfort and community-living, residents have the benefit of unbridled access to all of the Kindlewood Estate facilities. With a focus on providing top-quality geriatric healthcare, the estate includes a care centre operated by the country’s leading Care provider, TotalCare.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE