Mr President: answer if you dare

By Neil de Beer It is without a doubt one of the most shocking, sad and dramatic two months South Africans have had to experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

It started with huge blackouts and load shedding Stage 6, followed by the circus of Sona, then a desperate delivery of a national Budget and then to the proverbial icing on the cake with massive revelations by Eskom’s outgoing CEO André de Ruyter. What followed was more related to Hollywood movies and stories of cartels, gangs and hitmen, senior members of Cabinet and just a mirage of evil, all of this in one SOE. As I watched this movie unfold, I decided to go ahead, without fear or favour and take the Phala Phala buffalo by the horns.

I asked general citizens to send me their most direct and forthright questions they would ask Cyril. Well Mr President, here are your 15 top direct questions, answer them if you dare! 1. Mr President, South Africa is grappling with numerous challenges, including failing government departments, rampant crime, and a lack of progress on addressing a myriad issues. Many of these challenges fall under the purview of individual ministers. Yet they remain in their positions despite their failure to effect change. How do you explain your continued support of these ministers, and what criteria are you using to determine their performance? Also, South Africans are increasingly concerned about the government’s dismal failure to take adequate steps to combat crime. What specific measures have you put in place to address this issue, and why have they not been effective?

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Many South Africans are frustrated with the government’s tendency to blame past governments for their own problems. When can we expect the government to take full responsibility for the country’s present situation, and outline a concrete plan for the way forward? 3. When will you stop the BEE nonsense and stop persecuting the white population, and acknowledge them for their contribution to the country? 4. If the government does not have a constitutional obligation to ensure that the people it represents have electricity, why did you appoint a minister of electricity?

Story continues below Advertisement

5. Mr President, there are so many amazing, honest, successful men and women of all races who could fill the positions currently occupied by recycled old dysfunctional delinquents who are way past their sell-by-dates. What is stopping you from bringing in a new generation of young, passionate men and women who have good morals and values, and the right qualifications for the job? 6. R500 billion was given to SA by the globalists in aid of the Covid-19 pandemic… What happened to all that money? Explain and provide proof please. 7. Why has nobody been arrested for the July unrest in 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal that caused mayhem and destruction? If arrests were made, please provide clarity, names of suspects, and evidence supporting your answers.

8. Did you follow through on the government’s promises to provide aid and relief to the victims of the July, 2021 unrest and looting in KZN? Please substantiate your answer. 9. According to section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, any person who holds a position of authority (as defined in section 34(4) of the act), who knows or ought reasonably to have known or suspected that any other person has committed an offence (of corruption) in terms of sections 3 to 16 or 20 to 21 of the act or theft, fraud, extortion, forgery or uttering of a forged document involving an amount of R100 000 or more must report such knowledge or suspicion or cause such knowledge to be reported to any police official. Section 34(2) of the act provides that any person who fails to report such corrupt activities is guilty of an offence. Surely government officials at national, provincial and local level must be aware of a number of corrupt activities taking place in various organs of state and must also have knowledge or suspicions of who the perpetrators are. Why are no crimes being reported and people getting arrested? 10. André de Ruyter has indicated that he is aware of criminal activities including theft, sabotage, murder and corruption taking place at Eskom; he even acknowledged that he knows and has proof of who the perpetrators are. Has a police investigation been launched into this matter? Has a case been opened? Please provide us with the case number/s.

11. Parliament’s Section 89 independent panel report issued in November, 2022 concluded that there was prima facie evidence that you, Mr President, may have committed a serious violation of the Constitution, the law, and in connection with your alleged involvement in the stashing of millions in undeclared foreign currency on your Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Please update us on this matter and the legal actions that have been instituted against you, if any. 12. How many people have been handed prison sentences or punishment for their roles in corruption and crimes, according to the outcome of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture? Please provide proof. 13. Why are farm murders to this day not being acknowledged, and classified as a distinctive and priority crime?

14. In spite of the widespread public outcry against the new Terrorism Bill (pocdatara), you recently signed this bill into law. The reasons given by your government for introducing this controversial bill was to supposedly prevent South Africa from being greylisted by the the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, the FATF has now gone and greylisted South Africa anyway, which means that the reasons for the Terrorism Bill are no longer valid. In light of this, will you now listen to the people of South Africa and retract this bill? 15. How can you prove that the senior citizens and disabled people of this country are of any priority to you or the government when all actions taken in this regard by the ANC-led government in the past 27+ years point to the exact opposite? So, thank you Mr President for the opportunity to pose these very public and direct questions and we truly with bated breath await your kind reply!