MTBPS: Covid-19 social grant extended by government

The country’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, has said that the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) will continue until March 2025, while it considers social security policy reforms and a funding model. The minister said that R34 billion has been allocated to extend the grant by another year.

“Over the medium term, a provisional allocation is retained while a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system is finalised. The 2023 Budget indicated that the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant was only funded until March 2024. “Government proposes that the fiscal framework make provision for funding for the grant for 2024/25. Beyond this, a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system by the Department of Social Development and the National Treasury is required,” Godongwana said. The Minister said the health sector is aiming to maintain service delivery amid budgetary constraints.

“While additional funding is provided to cover wage increases, baseline reductions are being implemented as part of fiscal consolidation. To minimise negative effects, the sector will need to improve efficiency in areas such as overtime payments, medical supplies and security services, and to delay infrastructure projects.” “To address funding fragmentation for oncology services, allocations will be shifted from the national health insurance grant to the national tertiary services grant. “A single grant is also proposed to consolidate the existing personal and non-personal services components of the national health insurance indirect grant. Funding is also redirected towards the Office of Health Standards Compliance to strengthen the Health Ombud,” the Minister said.