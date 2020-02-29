MTN launches traveller data bundles for international tourists

DURBAN – Mobile communications operator MTN South Africa has launched this week MTN Traveller Bundles for international tourists.

These bundles allow tourists to stay connected with their family, friends and business associates whilst visiting South Africa with a local SIM rather than roaming.

The cost-effective bundles are exclusive to new Prepaid tourist customers and will be made available at selected MTN Stores at OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town International Airports.





MTN Traveller Bundles are valid for 30 days from date of activation. Customers are required to present their valid passport and seat number or flight ticket when purchasing the SIM card.





Here's a closer look at the MTN Traveller Bundles are available:





Source: MTN Besides offering data bundles for tourists that are visiting South Africa, MTN also does international roaming data bundles for South Africans that are travelling overseas. MTN Hello World roaming data bundles, are priced from as little as 29c per MB, discounted from the current standard roaming rate and can be used in 21 countries where MTN has operations in Africa and the Middle East, like Botswana, Swaziland, Nigeria and many more.





A 100MB data bundle costs R79 and is valid for 3 days while 500MB data bundle costs R179 and is valid for 7 days and finally a 1GB of data which is valid for 14 days costs R299.





MTN is not the South African mobile communications operator that offers consumers international roaming bundles. Vodacom's websites shows that the company offers Travel Data Bundles that are available in two options including R99 per day for a 50MB bundle with low out-of-bundle rates or o nly pay for the days you use.





According to the Cell C website, Cell C customers can pay R10 per MB of data in 56 countries, however those who purchase data in Mauritius and Zimbabwe will have to pay R20 per MB and R15 per MB respectively. Telkom also offers international roami



