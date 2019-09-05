The farming industry is embracing techniques and tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

CAPE TOWN – An investment of R140 million ($9.2 million) by a US multinational technology conglomerate is poised to enhance South Africa’s digital future. Cisco has signed the partnership with the government.

The investment focuses on three key areas: job creation through Cisco incubation centres, skills and talent development and National Cyber Security.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) forms part of Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme and contributes to South Africa's National Development Plan 2030.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, said the initiative supported South Africa’s 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) efforts.

“How we respond to the 4IR must be integrated and comprehensive, involving all players from the private and public sector, academia, government and civil society,” she said.

“Working with our partners we will build a capable talent pool that is equipped with the requisite skills and opportunities, making sure that the workforce is ready for the revolution.”

The MoU has been signed at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa.

Clayton Naidoo, General Manager for Sub Saharan Africa at Cisco, said since opening of its first office in Johannesburg 30 years ago, Cisco has been committed to South Africa, working on projects that make the benefits of the Internet and technology available to broad groups of the society.

“With the launch of the South Africa CDA programme, we open a new chapter in our long-standing partnership, creating value for the country, its citizens and businesses," Naidoo added.

CAJ News