Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Namibia raises lending rate by 50 basis points

Namibia's central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 6.75%, tightening policy further to help fight inflation. File Image by www.namibiahouse.com

Published 1h ago

WINDHOEK - Namibia's central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 6.75%, tightening policy further to help fight inflation.

"The decision was taken to contain inflationary pressure and its second-round effect, and anchor inflation expectations while being mindful of the need to support the economy," the bank said in a statement.

Namibia recorded annual inflation of 7.1% last month, the same level as in September.

As well as trying to ensure price stability, the Bank of Namibia also tries to safeguard the 1:1 link between the Namibian dollar and South African rand.

REUTERS

